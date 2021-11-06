Will contest polls from wherever BJP leadership wants, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, has said that he will contest the 2022 assembly elections if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership asks him to.

“I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say.” “The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Gorakhpur.

This is the first time Adityanath has confirmed contesting the upcoming assembly polls.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP and its allies won 325 of the 403 seats in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party and its allies won 64 of the 80 seats in the state.

At present, Adityanath, 49, is an MLC or a member of the legislative council or the upper house of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly. A five-term member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, he was in his fifth stint as a Lok Sabha MP when he was appointed as the chief minister of the northern state following the BJP’s comprehensive win in the assembly elections which took place in February-March 2017.

Adityanath, who won his first parliamentary election in 1998 at the age of 26, later resigned as an MP as rules mandate that a chief minister can only be a member of either house of a legislative assembly.

On October 30, Union home minister Amit Shah set the tone for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, coining the slogan “ek baar phir se 300 paar (once more 300+ seats)” and urged the people of the state to re-elect the BJP to power and Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh.

“The present BJP leadership places a lot of focus on leaders in key positions getting elected directly by the masses. It makes sound logic too for it not only raises the profile of the leader, it also helps the party as a top leader contesting from a seat not only betters the chances of winning their seat alone, the leader also influences other seats in the region and in this election where each seat in important, the party leadership obviously would want its top guns to contest,” said a BJP leader familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

“Irrespective of who contests from where, this government’s time is up now. Yogi ji can contest from anywhere and we welcome the decision because it will also make him realise the public anger in the safest of seats that he chooses to contest from,” said Congress spokesperson Zishan Haider.

“Top leaders should seek direct mandate from the people. That’s the magic and beauty of democracy. This election is going to be all the more interesting and exciting if top leaders contest. But, since these leaders are also star campaigners for the party, hence the call has to be taken by the leadership on when and from where they think it most feasible for the leaders to contest,” said Manuka Khanna of Lucknow University’s political science department.

