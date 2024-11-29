Will Eknath Shinde accept deputy CM post or join Narendra Modi's cabinet? Shiv Sena leader says…

Amid the continued suspense over Maharashtra's chief ministerial face, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday said that Eknath Shinde will certainly not go to the central Cabinet as a Union minister, PTI reported. Shinde has said that him and his party will accept whatever decision PM Modi and Amit Shah will make. (HT Photo)

Further, Shirsat said that if Shinde does not accept the deputy CM post, then the seat will go to someone else from their party.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in the recently held Maharashtra elections, securing 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The saffron party alone bagged 132, while Shiv Sena secured 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41.

Shinde, who is now the caretaker CM of Maharashtra, said on Wednesday that he will accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on Mahayuti's CM pick.

"I told PM Modi, and Amit Shah, that they should not look at me as an obstacle. I will stand by any decision that is taken by them," he said.

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis have been the front runners in this CM race, with the BJP endorsing the incumbent deputy CM and Sena leaders backing their leader.

This discussion further led to speculations that if not the CM post, Shinde might be offered the deputy CM position.

"If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM’s post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening,” Shirsat told reporters.

Meanwhile, another Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Shamburaj Desai said that their MLA-elects and party workers strongly believe that Shinde should be a part of the new government.

Desai was the guardian minister of Shinde's bastion, Thane, for two years (2022-2024). Citing Shinde's extensive administrative experience, Desai emphasized that he should be a part of the next Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda late Thursday to discuss the power-sharing agreement for the next government.

After the meeting in Delhi, Shinde told reporters, "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision."

(with PTI inputs)