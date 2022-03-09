Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Will fight for peace, harmony’: Telangana CM hits out at BJP
india news

‘Will fight for peace, harmony’: Telangana CM hits out at BJP

The chief minister lashed out at the BJP for spreading hatred and disharmony among the people in the name of religion and caste.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state had witnessed all round development in the last seven years. (Agencies)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Reiterating his resolve to fight against the divisive forces in the country, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday called upon the people to pull down the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the next general elections.

“We must teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other religious fanatics of the BJP. It is time the people throw them into the Bay of Bengal,” KCR, as the chief minister is known, said, while addressing a public meeting at Wanaparthy.

The chief minister lashed out at the BJP for spreading hatred and disharmony among the people in the name of religion and caste. “Such tactics will not work for the BJP in Telangana, which is a classic example for communal harmony. Here, people of all castes and religions remain united and are on the path of progress,” he said.

He said Telangana had witnessed all round development in the last seven years. “There are no suicides and starvation deaths in Telangana. There are no power cuts and migration of labour. We have proved that we can achieve progress if Telangana becomes a separate state,” he said.

The chief minister wished that the entire country would progress on the path of development on the lines of Telangana. “If we have people’s blessings, we shall achieve further progress by getting rid of the communal forces. I shall continue my fight till he achieves a ‘Bangaru Bharat’ (Golden India),” he said.

“As a son of Telangana, I have taken a step forward in this direction. I am ready to sacrifice my life for safeguarding peace, harmony and brotherhood in the country,” he said.

He also sought people’s support in his endeavour. “Let us fight together and see that the cancer of communalism doesn’t spread to the entire country,” he said.

He alleged that the Modi government was creating hurdles in the uplift of vulnerable sections. Despite the Telangana assembly unanimously passing a resolution to increase reservations for Scheduled Tribes to 10 per cent and also include the Valimiki Boya community in STs, the Prime Minister has been sitting over the decision,” he alleged.

The chief minister announced that he would make a statement in the assembly on Wednesday that would cheer the unemployed youth in the state. “Watch out for my statement at 10 am on Wednesday,” he said.

