Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis
india news

Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis

Malik also questioned the link between Fadnavis and a drug peddler named Jaydeep Rana and said the man enjoys good relations with Fadnavis.
Will give evidence of Nawab Malik's ties with underworld after Diwali: Fadnavis (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik after he alleged he used to run a drug cartel in Mumbai during his tenure as the chief minister of the state. Fadnavis said that he will present the evidence of Nawab Malik's connection with the underworld after Diwali. “Those who have relations with the underworld should not speak about me,” news agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying.

Malik also questioned the link between Fadnavis and a drug peddler named Jaydeep Rana and said the man enjoys good relations with Fadnavis.

Malik, who is the Nationalist Congress Party leader, further alleged that Rana funded an album named ‘Mumbai River Anthem’ which was sung by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam. The album was released in February 2018.

Also read | On Wankhede’s ‘clean chit’ by caste panel official, Nawab Malik’s objection

Nawab Malik then went on to wonder whether Fadnavis is the “mastermind behind the game of drugs in Maharashtra”, which could also be a reference to the sensational drugs-on-cruise case where Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others are facing trial. “Fadnavis’ role in the matter needs to be probed. We demand an investigation either through judicial commission or CBI,” Malik said.

RELATED STORIES

He further claimed Sameer Wankhede, who is leading the probe in the drugs-on-cruise case, was transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by Fadnavis.

Malik has been attacking Wankhede ever since he raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan Khan among others. The minister has repeatedly claimed that the NCB raid on the cruise ship on October 2 was "fake".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai drug bust devendra fadnavis nawab malik
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Australia to recognise Covaxin and all the latest news

In latest warning to Centre over farm laws, Tikait gives November 26 ‘ultimatum’

Covid-19 pandemic: Australia opens door to Indians vaccinated with Covaxin

Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by 266; no change for domestic use
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP