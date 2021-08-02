Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Karnataka cabinet after meet with JP Nadda: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said the new cabinet will be formed in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.(PTI Photo)

Newly appointed Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday a meeting will be held under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda later in the day to hold comprehensive discussions on cabinet formation in the state. Bommai, who took over the reins from BS Yediyurappa last week, reached the national capital on Sunday night. He said the new cabinet will be formed in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team. At present, he is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

“The list may get finalised either today or tomorrow. If it gets finalised tonight, the cabinet expansion can take place on Wednesday," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, he had said he would seek time from the BJP's central leadership to discuss the cabinet expansion during his visit to Delhi.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with Nadda in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in multiple stages or one go, he said, adding balancing of regional and social representation would also be kept in mind while deciding names.

Also read | 'Won’t be a rubber stamp CM': Bommai

"A decision on how many deputy chief ministers would also be taken at the meeting," Bommai said. He further said efforts would be made to take everyone together.

"We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state," he said.

The CM also said some aspirants have met him and held talks, adding that even they are aware not everyone can become ministers.

(With agency inputs)

