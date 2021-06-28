Will never let go off AIADMK, says Sasikala in new audio clips

Chennai: In a fresh set of five audio clips released on Sunday, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary V K Sasikala has reportedly asserted that she will never let go of the party and will “set it alright”.

In a conversation with former AIADMK cadre Balu, who joined the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Sasikala is heard saying: “Chinamma will never let go of the party. I will set it all right.”

The former AIADMK leader’s remarks came after Balu reportedly complained to her about the alleged rising caste and religious divisions in the AIADMK. The complaint was about accusations that former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was nurturing his Gounder community that is predominant in Tamil Nadu’s western region from where he hails, and of sidelining people belonging to other castes, including the Mukkalathurs to which Sasikala and former deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam belong.

Without naming Palaniswami or referring to his position, Sasikala said that before going to prison, she chose him as chief minister to recognise the goodwill of the people of the western region, which is popularly known as the Kongu region.

“Kongu people are extremely affectionate towards our thalaivar (M G Ramachandran) and Amma (J Jayalalithaa). They are used to voting only for the AIADMK. I considered their affection and wanted to show recognition to them, so I handed over it (the post) to him. I did not have any other intention and at that time, I didn’t think anything.”

She also insisted that the AIADMK has never functioned based on caste in the past.

In 2017, both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had buried their differences and ousted Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran from their party. The duo has since been running the party jointly as co-coordinator and coordinator, respectively. In 2018, Dhinakaran floated the AMMK along with rebel AIADMK MLAs and other supporters of Sasikala.

AIADMK had recently expelled 16 party cadre for speaking to Sasikala, after passing a resolution stating that her phone conversations are ‘drama’.

In a set of audio clips released a few days ago, Sasikala had said that the AIADMK and AMMK would have won the April 6 elections had they merged.

While Palaniswami and Panneerselvam’s renewed cold war over power struggle worked to Sasikala’s advantage to reclaim the party, she hasn’t been able to draw in any of the prominent faces.

Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who are now leader of opposition and deputy leader of opposition in the assembly, respectively, have paused their power tussle and put up a united front against Sasikala. However, amid Palaniswami’s growing clout, Panneerselvam with little support was seen as softening towards Sasikala.

“We have decided not to do anything in a hurry,” an AIADMK leader who is in support of Panneerselvam and Sasikala joining hands, said on condition of anonymity. “We have to work towards the upcoming local body elections, so it is better not to create any confusion now among the cadre.”

Political experts believe AIADMK’s further course of action depends on whether the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) decides to go ahead with graft charges against Palaniswami and Panneerselvam as promised in its election manifesto.

While in the opposition, the MK Stalin-led DMK had submitted a laundry list of corruption charges against the AIADMK leadership and their top ministers and promised to follow through via the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and by appointing a special court for prosecution.

“Stalin has had a respectful relationship so far with both of them, so we will have to wait and watch if Stalin will file such serious charges against them,” political commentator Durai Karunanidhi said. “If he does and causes Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to fall, the top leadership who owe their positions to Sasikala may seek her leadership. It’s doubtful if the grassroots cadre will support that though.”