'Will not be silenced by terrorism': Shashi Tharoor ahead of foreign outreach visit

Before leaving for five countries to share India's stance against terrorism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday said that the country will not be silenced by terrorism. Shashi Tharoor-led delegation includes JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Bhubaneswar Kalita, and TDP MP Ganti Harish Madhur. They are set to visit USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.(Randhir Jaiswal - X)

In a video message posted on X, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "I'm heading off to five countries leading an all-party delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States, and the reason we are going is to speak for the nation, to speak about this horrendous crisis we were subjected to in which our country was attacked by terrorists in the cruellest possible way."

He highlighted that the delegation will bring to attention the values India stands for which have to be preserved in the world today.

Tharoor said, "We need to speak up with clarity and conviction for our country, for our response and to give the world the message that we will not be silenced by terrorism and we don't want the world to look away either. We don't want indifference to triumph over the truth. It's a mission of peace. It's a mission of hope. And it's a mission that will one day remind the world that India stands for all the values we need to preserve in the world today of peace, of democracy, of freedom, and not of hatred, killing and of terror. Jai Hind".

Tharoor, along with other MPs from Group 5, will visit the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia.

The delegation was earlier briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding the agenda of the global outreach being done to present India's position against terrorism. Tharoor mentioned that the aim of the delegations would be to sensitise opinion towards India.

"We are meeting government officials, legislators, think tanks, and media and have public interaction. We are really going to try and talk to everybody. The whole idea is that we would like to sensitise public opinion, parliamentary opinion, and legislative opinion in each of these countries. So we will meet whoever wants to meet us," Tharoor told reporters at the Parliament premises.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation led by Tharoor also has BJP's Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Shambhavi Choudhary, TDP's GM Harish Balayogi, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora, JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad, along with former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.