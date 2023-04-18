Lalit Modi tenders apology over remarks against judiciary after SC pulls him up

Former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday tendered a public apology after the Supreme Court pulled him up for his remarks against judiciary in social media posts. The apex court directed him to submit an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers.

In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system

In a Twitter post, Modi said he has the highest regard for the Indian judicial system and that he ‘will not do anything which is inconsistent with the majesty or the dignity of the Hon’ble courts or the Indian judiciary, in any manner'.

On March 3, the apex court sought Modi's response after a petition was filed against him in a contempt case by a senior member of the bar CU Singh. Later, senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the complainant, submitted that Modi made two tweets on March 30 that tarnished the image of judiciary.

“Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted and tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary," said Kumar.

Appearing for Modi, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi assured that an unconditional apology shall be tendered with respect to both the tweets on all the social media platforms, wherever the alleged contemnor has followers and leading newspapers having wide circulation in Mumbai, Delhi Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru editions.

On April 13, the top court agreed to ex-IPL boss' suggestion to publish his apology in leading newspaper and social media platforms.

