‘Will not touch this matter’: Supreme Court rejects petition seeking national liquor policy

Calling it a “federal issue” on which states are equally entitled to frame regulations, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition that sought a liquor prevention policy to be framed by the Union government at the national level.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat pointed out that liquor policy is a subject falling in the concurrent list, authorising both the Centre and states to come up with their own policies.

“It is a federal issue. States can have their own liquor policies. And after all, we are not going to ask either the Centre or the states to come up with a law or a policy,” remarked the bench, while declining to admit the PIL filed by two Vishakhapatnam residents.

Representing the petitioners, advocate Pranav Sachdeva complained that the impact of alcohol, especially on the lower strata of the society, has been devastating and that the court should enquire from the Centre regarding the feasibility of a national policy.

The bench, however, remained unimpressed. “What do we do after enquiring from the central government? Can we ask them to frame a law or a policy? Obviously, we cannot. These kinds of matters are not for the court to entertain since they go in a completely different direction,” said the bench.

It added: “There is a revenue aspect to it and if something is done in some cases, you will block their revenue. States earn huge revenues from liquor policies and this revenue could be used for social causes. Your plea is like directing the government to have a policy, which is not in our domain.”