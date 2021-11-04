Will remember the day forever: PM Modi lauds role of jawans in surgical strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the surgical strikes of 2016 and lauded the role played by the Army brigade in the Nowshera sector during the attack on militant launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the jawans on the occasion of Diwali at Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the day the surgical strikes were conducted is etched in his memory forever as he sat beside his phone checking on the whereabouts of every soldier.

“The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier,” Modi said.

India had conducted the surgical strikes on September 29, 2016, across the Line of Control as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi said many attempts were made to spread terrorism here after the surgical strikes but they were given a befitting reply.

The Prime Minister, who distributed sweets among soldiers and interacted with them, further said India must enhance its military capabilities in line with the changing world and modes of war. He said modern border infrastructure has been built to augment connectivity and troop deployment.

He said connectivity in border areas has improved -- be it from Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Jaisalmer or Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Borders and coastal areas lacking normal connectivity now have roads and optical fibres, and this boosts deployment capabilities as well as facilities for soldiers,” he added.

Modi also said that earlier the country had to depend mostly on imports in the defence sector but his government's initiatives have given a boost to indigenous capabilities.

He hailed the courage of soldiers and said their capability and strength has ensured peace and security for the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

