‘Will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar’: Telangana BJP chief's big poll promise

Telangana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the party will rename Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ if it comes to power in the state.“Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma have already said that once we come to power, we will rename Hyderabad. Madras was renamed to Chennai, Calcutta was renamed to Kolkata, Bombay was renamed to Mumbai and we renamed Rajpath to Kartavya Path,” Reddy told ANI. “So, why should Hyderabad not be renamed? Who is Hyder?...Bhagyanagar is its old name, it was renamed during the Nizam rule. We will name it back to Bhagyanagar when we come to power,” the BJP leader added. Reddy's remark comes days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a poll rally had said that Hyderabad will be renamed Bhagyanagar if the BJP comes to power.ALSO READ: PM Modi said Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, significant for all: BJP's Prasad| Video

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy.(PTI filed)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Congress created Hyderabad. The BRS government here doesn’t let you celebrate September 17, something that would happen when BJP would come to power. We have come to create Bhagyanagar," Adityanath said during a rally in Ghoshmahal constituency of the Telangana capital. It was the second time when the UP chief minister had raised the name change pitch, this after his ‘Bhagyanagar’ push during the 2020 Hyderabad civic polls. In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi's government has renamed cities like Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya. Also, there are proposals to rename Aligarh as Harigarh, Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar, Firozabad as Chandra Nagar and Mirzapur as Vidhya Dham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON