PM Modi said Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, significant for all: BJP's Prasad| Video

BJP's Raghubar Das was earlier quoted as saying by news agency ANI that Hyderabad's name would be changed to Bhagyanagar if the BJP comes to power. 
PM Modi addressed a key BJP meeting in Telengana on Sunday.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 09:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' at a key BJP meeting in the Telangana capital, sparking buzz. The prime minister was in Hyderabad for two days for the party's national executive meeting where several crucial discussions were held.

The two-day meeting - attended by top BJP leaders and chief ministers of states ruled by the party - started in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, which is significant for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's the BJP's responsibility to carry it further," BJP MP Ravi Shankar Pradad was quoted as saying by ANI.

The comments came amid remarks from other BJP leaders on Hyderabad. "Since ancient times, the land of Maa Bhagyalaxmi has been called Bhagyanagar. The fate of Bhagyanagar is about to change, to improve. Telangana is calling for BJP," BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said on Sunday.

Earlier former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Raghubar Das was quoted as saying by ANI that the city's name would be changed to 'Bhagyanagar' if the BJP comes to power in the state. The southern will be due to vote next year. Responding to the remark, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao - in a tweet - said: “Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first? Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? (sic)”

The BJP and the ruling TRS in Telangana have been engaged in war of words. At the crucial meeting, the BJP slammed the state's ruling party. “Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the state made sacrifices, but in the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people,’’ union minister Piyush Goyal said.

For the third time in recent months, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao missed welcoming PM Modi to the state last week.

(With inputs from ANI)

    HT News Desk

pm modi hyderabad telangana bjp + 1 more
