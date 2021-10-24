'Will stick to real issues': Navjot Sidhu amid Aroosa Alam row with Congress

Amid the ongoing row over Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked his own party, reminding them to come back to its "real issues" that concern every Punjabi and future generations. Refraining from mentioning the issue directly, Sidhu said he will not let the "real issues" take a backseat.

Sidhu's remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing war of words and personal attacks on former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam. Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has questioned Alam's apparent links with Pakistan ISI, adding a probe will be carried to ascertain the same. Reacting to it, Captain called the speculations “baseless" and accused the deputy CM of resorting to personal attacks.

“Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every punjabi and our future generations...How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat!,” Sidhu said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, Sidhu said the choice was clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control. He further asked, “Who will bring back state’s resources to the state’s coffers, instead of letting them go to private pockets”.

"Who will lead the initiative for the resurrection of our great state to prosperity!,” he added, in what could be a reference to illegal mining of sand and its transport in Punjab.

"Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi (triumph of Punjab, Punjabiyat and Punjabis)!” read his third tweet on Sunday.

On Saturday, Amarinder Singh released purported photos of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's wife and daughter-in-law with Aroosa Alam through his media adviser Raveen Thukral. "Mixing politics with friendship! Aroosa Alam personally cherishes these and many more such memories with your family," Captain tweeted. The former DGP replied on Twitter and said even during bitter fights “we draw a line”.

