‘Will take 10,000 people and…’: BJP MLA's ‘cow dung’ threat to MP police official after son's SUV hit 5

Bhopal: A day after confronting an IPS officer, BJP MLA from Pichhore Pritam Lodhi escalated tensions by threatening to fill the officer’s house with cow dung if Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP) and sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) failed to provide clarification on the matter.

BJP MLA from Pichhore, Pritam Lodhi, has courted yet another controversy.(X video grab)

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The video of Lodhi’s remarks went viral on social media on Tuesday, prompting the IPS Association to condemn his statements and sparking opposition demands for disciplinary action against him.

The controversy began after Lodhi’s younger son, Dinesh Lodhi, allegedly hit five people with his Thar vehicle. In a viral video, Dinesh was seen blaming the victims for the accident. He was summoned by Karera SDOP Dr Ayush Jhakar on Saturday, who warned him not to appear in Karera again.

In response, Pritam Lodhi initially appeared to prioritise public sentiment by urging action against his son. However, he later lashed out at the officer, saying, “Does Karera belong to your father? My son will go there and contest the elections. If your father has the guts, try to stop him. You should know our background.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a subsequent video, Lodhi directly challenged the SP and SDOP, demanding to know who was directing police orders from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a subsequent video, Lodhi directly challenged the SP and SDOP, demanding to know who was directing police orders from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My hand used to be 2.5 kg, but now it has become 250 kg. If they don’t clarify within 15 days who is directing them from Delhi. Is it PM Modi, Amit Shah or others? I will take 10,000 people to the SDOP’s house and fill it with cow dung,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My hand used to be 2.5 kg, but now it has become 250 kg. If they don’t clarify within 15 days who is directing them from Delhi. Is it PM Modi, Amit Shah or others? I will take 10,000 people to the SDOP’s house and fill it with cow dung,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lodhi argued that the incident was a minor accident exaggerated by the police, and accused them of adopting a heavy-handed approach. IPS association condemns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lodhi argued that the incident was a minor accident exaggerated by the police, and accused them of adopting a heavy-handed approach. IPS association condemns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, IPS Association president Chanchal Shekhar condemned Lodhi’s remarks, noting that his viral video contained derogatory, uncivil, and caste-based comments against Dr Jhakar. “Lodhi’s behaviour is extremely condemnable and against the dignity of public service, and such conduct undermines the morale of officers and violates democratic values,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, IPS Association president Chanchal Shekhar condemned Lodhi’s remarks, noting that his viral video contained derogatory, uncivil, and caste-based comments against Dr Jhakar. “Lodhi’s behaviour is extremely condemnable and against the dignity of public service, and such conduct undermines the morale of officers and violates democratic values,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In the letter written by Shekhar, he said, “The Association expects public representatives to use restrained and dignified language. Caste-based or any kind of disrespectful remarks against an officer are unacceptable and not in line with democratic values. The MP IPS Association strongly condemns the words used by the MLA and demands appropriate action.”

On April 16, another video of Dinesh Lodhi surfaced, in which he claimed he had been honking and using a hooter, blaming the victims for not driving properly.

Congress targets the BJP

Congress State President Jitu Patwari criticised the incident and said on X

“The very public that has revered the BJP for the past 20 years is now being trampled upon by the son of a BJP MLA, while the MLA himself challenges police officers. The BJP’s true tactics, character, and face stand exposed before the public.”

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Patwari demanded action against Lodhi for threatening an IPS officer.

Responding cautiously, a BJP spokesperson said, “We always believe in the execution of the law of the land. At the same time, we expect both officers and public representatives to uphold morale while speaking and acting publicly.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

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