Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Will Tamil Nadu extend lockdown? MK Stalin may take a decision today
india news

Will Tamil Nadu extend lockdown? MK Stalin may take a decision today

Schools for Classes 9 and 12 will reopen on September 1 and medical colleges and institutes that teach nursing courses have already been allowed to reopen from August 16.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will on Friday take a call on extending the lockdown in the state as existing restrictions end on August 23. The state government has already announced the reopening of schools for Classes 9 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance. After Friday's meeting, Stalin may relax the norms further and open schools for other classes as well.

Schools for Classes 9 and 12 will reopen on September 1 and medical colleges and institutes that teach nursing courses have already been allowed to reopen from August 16.

Tamil Nadu functioning under partial restrictions as the phased reopening is underway after the fall in daily Covid-19 cases. On Thursday, the state reported 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,595,935, the health department said. The death toll rose to 34,639, with 29 people succumbing to the virus.

Four districts recorded the highest number of new cases with Coimbatore adding 198 infections, Chennai 193, Erode 147 and Thanjavur 112. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with three cases.

On August 6, the state government extended the partial lockdown in the state. New restrictions were also added as the government banned the offering of prayers by the public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

RELATED STORIES

The government had also warned of strict action against shops and markets that violate the Covid-19 guidelines issued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mk stalin tamil nadu news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Delhi Metro services to start early on Rakshabandhan

Odisha forest dept suggests translocation of trees instead of felling for widening highways

When will ZyCov-D shot be available for children under 12?

Who is Taliban leader 'Sheru', once trained at Dehradun's military academy?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP