'Will try to bring a pro-farmer good budget for Karnataka', says BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said he would try to bring a pro-farmer and good budget for the state, adding that he will concentrate in the development of the state.

"I will try to bring a pro-farmer and good budget for the state. We have to concentrate on the development of the state. Nobody can stop it. With the blessings of the central leaders, I will concentrate on the development of the state. At the end of the month, assembly is commencing and in March, we will call the budget session," Yediyurappa said.

"We expanded the cabinet yesterday. As per instructions of our high command, we have kept one post vacant. I have seen that some MLAs are alleging that they didn't get a ministerial berth. I have done my best despite limitations. Some people have levelled baseless allegations," he added.

Yediyurappa said that he has requested all MLAs who are making the allegations to talk to the high command.

"No one is stopping them. It's not fair to react here and there. t will not hold good in the party forum, don't create any confusion," he added.

Yediyurappa on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new ministers. This comes after days of hectic parleys and discussions, including with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara and Angara S took the oath yesterday.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been critical of Yediyurappa, alleged that the chief minister is being blackmailed and is making appointments without considering seniority or honesty.

Alleging that the CM and his family have 'hijacked' the BJP in Karnataka, he also requested the PM to end dynastic politics from Yediyurappa's family in the state.

Also making a reference to blackmail, ministerial aspirant and MLC A H Vishwanth, who was among MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) coalition to resign in 2019 and switched over to BJP, hit out at Yediyurappa for not keeping his promise.

The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are vacant.

This was the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July last year after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.