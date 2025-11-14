‘Will uproot Jungle Raj from Bengal’: After Bihar, Mamata turf is PM Modi's next target

After the sweeping NDA victory in Bihar assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday set his sights on the West Bengal elections, scheduled for next year, as he vowed to remove “jungle raj” in the state in what can be considered a challenge to the TMC-led government ahead of the much-anticipated polls. He was speaking after the big sweep by the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections.(ANI)

PM Modi targets Bengal elections, slams ‘jungle raj’

He said the NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar has “energised” workers across other states, including West Bengal and assured to uproot “Jungle Raj” from the state in a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led government ahead of the upcoming elections next year.

“Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal,” he said.

“Today’s win has energised BJP workers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal. And yes, as the Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal, Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP’s victory in Bengal,” the prime minister added.

PM Modi added, “I assure my brothers and sisters in Bengal that the BJP, together with you, will uproot ‘Jungle Raj’ from West Bengal as well.”

Bihar assembly election result

NDA has secured a massive victory in Bihar, where the NDA alliance bagged 202 seats, in a major setback to Tejashwi's Mahagathbandhan, which got 35 seats, according to EC. The poll body is still updating the numbers and the final results are expected to be released on Saturday.