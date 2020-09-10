e-paper
Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale

Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (A), has been a staunch supporter of the actress in the Kangana versus Shiv Sena episode.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut doesn't intend to join politics, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said after meeting the actress at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
Kangana Ranaut doesn’t intend to join politics, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said after meeting the actress at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
         

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her Mumbai residence and said BJP or RPI will welcome her if she decides to join either of the parties. But Kangana said she has no interest in joining politics, Athawale clarified after his meeting.

“As long as Kangana is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics, but if she joins BJP or RPI, we will welcome her,” the minister said.

The meeting comes a day after Kangana’s Mumbai office was demolished by BMC.

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (A), has been a staunch supporter of the actress in the Kangana versus Shiv Sena episode. After Shiv Sena MP sanjay Raut had reportedly asked Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai as she compared the city to Pakistan-ocupied-Kashmir, Athawale said his workers will provide Kangana protection.

On Monday, the Centre provided Y-plus category security to the actress. On Wednesday, Kangana reached Mumbai, the day on which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive at her office, claiming that substantial changes have been made to the sanctioned plan of the premises owned by the actress. The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, stayed the demolition drive.

The actor is in Mumbai for a short visit and hence has been exempted from the quarantine rules. She is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

