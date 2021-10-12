Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Will WhatsApp stay ‘inaccessible’ at night? Fact Check calls it fake news
india news

Will WhatsApp stay ‘inaccessible’ at night? Fact Check calls it fake news

The viral message, purpotedly claiming to be issued by the government, claimed that a WhatsApp user's account would be deactivated within 48 hours, if they do not forward the same message.
The fake message doing the rounds on the internet claimed that a “monthly charge” of 499 would be applicable to WhatsApp users to activate their accounts. (File photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 09:58 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A message doing the rounds on the internet that the Indian government has ordered WhatsApp to suspend its services between 11.30pm and 6am has been flagged as “fake” by Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team.

The viral message, purportedly claiming to be issued by the government, claimed that a user's account would be deactivated within 48 hours if they do not forward the same message. 

The message claimed that a “monthly charge” of 499 would apply to WhatsApp users to activate their accounts.

The Fact Check team of PIB debunked all these claims in a post on Twitter, saying the government hasn't made any such announcement and cautioned the people to refrain from engaging with fraudulent links.

RELATED STORIES

The fake news surfaced after social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were hit by a major outage across the globe earlier this month.

Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis for Kentik Inc, told news agency Reuters that the “DNS routes that Facebook makes available” to the “networking world” were unavailable.

WhatsApp also blocked at least two million accounts in India between May 15 and June 15 using automated technology, a compliance report released by the Facebook-owned messaging platform revealed in July.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp whatsapp rumours pib fact check
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Is it time to reduce the waiting time for second dose of Covid-19 vaccines?

India cites rising terrorism in Africa, Afghan regime at UN peacebuilding debate

‘PhD will be mandatory for assistant professor jobs from 2023’:UGC

Navratri fast: Fasting like a boss and losing weight too
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP