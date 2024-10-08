‘Will win more seats than exit polls show’: Congress leader on Haryana election

Despite exit polls predicting a clear majority for the Congress in the Haryana Assembly elections, the party's National Spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate, expressed confidence, stating that they will win more seats. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (ANI)

"We will win many more seats in Haryana than the exit polls indicate. We will also form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with a clear majority. Both regions have rejected Narendra Modi, under whose leadership the elections were contested," Shrinate said.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said the party would deliver a record performance in the assembly elections, potentially surpassing its 2005 tally of 67 out of 90 seats.

Speaking to ANI a day ahead of the vote count, Udai Bhan emphasised that the Congress had made significant efforts to expose the BJP's "10 years of misgovernance."

"Congress has left no stone unturned in revealing the BJP's decade-long misrule. We are confident we will break our previous record of 67 seats, achieved in the 2005 elections," he said.

Exit polls have forecast a Congress victory in the assembly elections.

The TV-Today C-Voter projection suggested the party may win 50-58 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure 20-28 seats, with others potentially winning 10-16 seats.

The majority mark required to form a government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, Congress could win 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is projected to secure 18-24 seats.

Other Congress leaders have also expressed confidence in the party's success in the assembly elections.

The electoral fate of 1,031 candidates will be determined in tomorrow's counting for the Haryana assembly elections. Ninety counting centres have been set up for the 90 assembly constituencies across the state.

Votes will also be counted tomorrow for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which were conducted in three phases.