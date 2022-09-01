Will write to PM against seer, says K’taka BJP leader

Days after the head seer of Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt in Chitradurga, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was booked for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC H Vishwanath on Wednesday said that he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Lingayat seer.

The MLC from Karnataka also called on the state home minister Araga Jnanendra and asked him to initiate action against Sharanaru as well as the district administration.“If home minister Jnanendra has any shame, he should initiate action against the accused seer. The district administration and superintendent of police of Chitradurga should be suspended immediately,” the BJP leader said. “I will write a detailed letter with all inputs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking protection of minor girls,” he added.

The seer was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly sexually exploiting two girls studying in schools being operated by the mutt and living in its hostel.

The Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt is among the most influential religious centres for the politically dominant Lingayat community, believed to be the single largest caste group in Karnataka.

On Monday evening, the seer had applied for anticipatory bail before the Chitradurga district and sessions judge. Following this, the second additional district and sessions court in Chitradurga ordered that notices be issued to Child Protection Unit officer Chandrakumar C and the two minor girls.

The court has ordered notices to the public prosecutor, “complainant, and also to all the victims as mentioned in the complaint forthwith” in its order on Monday. The case has been posted on September 1.

The girls, aged 16 and 15, have told the members of the state child welfare committee that they were sexually assaulted between January 1, 2019, and June 6, 2022. The girls said that they left the mutt hostel in July.

Vishwanath also said that it was unfortunate that no political leader was talking about the incident. “No politician, opposition leader, social scientist or psychologist is opening their mouths. Everything is being viewed politically, as they fear losing votes. You are supporting someone accused of raping minors just for the sake of votes,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah, a principal opposition party leader is keeping mum, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa is defending the seer, the present CM is not handling issue properly and the home minister is giving statements in his support.What is happening?” Vishwanath said.

The Karnataka MLC further claimed that despite being a Pocso case, action is not being taken.

“Pocso Act is a strong law, and it was brought in 2012 to protect minor girls from sexual violations. Under this, the accused is arrested within 24 hours. But, here even after several days of the complaint being lodged, there has been no action. He was instead brought respectfully back to his Muth,” he said.

Vishwanath also said that the seer should step down. “The accused seer should step down from the position of mutt seer temporarily and submit to legal action in the interest of the safety of minor girls and their families. I know the seer, and if he comes out clean, the society will respect him more” the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Monday, Lahar Singh Siroya, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka too had suggested transferring the sexual assault case outside the state against the Lingayat seer.

“If there is even an iota of doubt that interests of justice will be served better... transferring the case outside Karnataka should be considered. An FIR under the Pocso Act has been registered against the pontiff of the very influential Muruga mutt in Chitradurga. Minor girls have made serious allegations of sexual harassment…” Siroya said in a press release issued on Monday.

The Chitradurga police are yet to officially question the seer in the case although he was briefly with them on Monday morning. There is an apprehension of political interference in the case as the seer enjoys political support across the state and Chitradurga region where the mutt is located.

(With inputs from ANI)