‘Will you ask Pahalgam attack victims’ families to watch India-Pakistan cricket match?': Owaisi to Centre in Lok Sabha

Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday questioned the government's policy on the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the 2025 Asia Cup. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(Sansad TV)

During a debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon Session, Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether the Centre would “call the 26 people who died in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran in Pahalgam during the terror attack” and say that they conducted an operation, and now it's time to watch the cricket match.

He also lashed out at the government over the “accountability” of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the Centre should hold someone responsible – even if it is the lieutenant governor or police officials.

"Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match. Does this government have the courage to call the 26 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan. It is a matter of great regret," he said.

Owaisi also demanded accountability for the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning the government’s security framework despite heavy deployment in the region.

"Who did Pahalgam? We have a 7.5 lakh army and a central paramilitary forces. From where did these four rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? On whom will accountability be fixed?" he asked.

Highlighting post-Article 370 security concerns in the Union Territory, Owaisi added, "If lieutenant governor is responsible, remove him; if it is police, then take action. But then you think you conducted one operation and people will forget. You should fix the accountability. What is your deterrence? And deterrence policy. You removed Article 370 and made a state into union territory – even after that, terrorists were able to reach the area."

His remarks came after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the 2025 Men's Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

‘Indian cricket team will give fitting reply’: RLD MP Sangwan

Reacting to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments on the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Dr Rajkumar Sangwan said the Indian cricket team would give a strong response on the field, just like the armed forces have dealt with terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, Sangwan said, "Just how our army taught a lesson to those who shelter terrorists, our Indian Cricket team will teach them a lesson too if a match is played at an international level."

The remarks came as the Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began a discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The debate was opened by defence minister Rajnath Singh.