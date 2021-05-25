Will you die within 2 years after taking Covid vaccine? Centre busts fake news post

As the world continues to suffer the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a tsunami of fake news on social media platforms giving misinformation about the viral disease with regard to source of origin, symptoms, remedies, vaccination, appropriate behaviour etc. Government authorities have time and again informed the people through social media or official announcements to refrain from believing and re-sharing such rumours about the pandemic.

One such fake news has been doing the rounds in India. The Centre on Tuesday tweeted a post which allegedly quoted Nobel Laureate and prominent French Virologist Luc Montagnier, stating that all those who have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease will die within two years. “The claim in the image is fake. The Covid-19 vaccine is completely safe. Do not forward this message,” the Centre said in a subsequent tweet.

What is the viral post all about?

According to the tweet shared by the Centre, the fake news post quoting Luc Montagnier read, “All vaccinated people will die within two years. Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of vaccine.

In the shocking interview, the world’s leading virologist stated bluntly: “There is no hope and possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated. We must be prepared to cremate the bodies.” The scientific genius backed up the claims of other eminent virologists after studying the ingredients of the vaccine. “They will all die from antibody-dependent enhancement. That is all can be said,” the viral post further read.

What is the real story behind the viral post?

Earlier in May, Luc Montagnier gave an interview to Pierre Barnérias of Hold-Up Media where he was asked about the ongoing mass vaccination program against Covid-19, according to a report by US-based RAIR Foundation.

However, Montagnier never claimed that vaccinated beneficiaries will die within two years.

In fact, the Nobel Laureate said that vaccination has led to the creation of variants. “For the China virus, there are antibodies created by the vaccine. What does the virus do? Does it die or find another solution? The new variants are a production and result from the vaccination. You see in each country. It is the same. The curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths,” Montagnier said in the interview which was translated in English, according to the RAIR Foundation’s report.

The virologist said he is doing experiments with those patients who got infected with Covid-19 after taking the vaccine. “I will show you that they are creating the variants that are resistant to the vaccine,” he added.