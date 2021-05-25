'Sputnik V vaccine supplies in accordance to contract,' says Russia

Various Indian states are requesting Russia to supply doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Sputnik V to them and these requests are being studied "very carefully", Russian deputy envoy to India Roman Babushkin said, according to news agency ANI.

Sputnik V, considered the world's first registered vaccine against Covid-19, was being exported according to the "contract obligations," the Russian deputy envoy added.

"Supplies of Sputnik V are going on according to the contract obligations and schedules. We are getting some more requests from other Indian companies and state governments and all proposals are being studied very carefully," he said.

On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading pharmaceutical producers in India launched the production of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

"Sputnik V is one of the vaccines which is included in the Indian mass vaccination drive and it speaks for itself. This company (Panacea Biotec) is one of the Indian partners which the Russian Direct Investment Fund and is developing a business partnership. The preliminary schedule is gradually is to reach 850 million doses in India per year. We know that there is interest from other business partners and even state governments, all these proposals we are studying very carefully," the envoy said.

Highlighting how "helpful" Russia's second single-dose vaccine 'Sputnik lite' would be for India, the envoy said, "As you know, the other Russian vaccine is very reliable. We say the Russians are reliable like Kalashnikovs because they are based on the technologies which are used for decades. As far as Sputnik lite is concerned, it is going through the third phase of clinical trials. We believe that the vaccine will be in production here because India is one of the leaders in the world in terms of the capacity of medicine production is a matter of shortest time."

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Sputnik V vaccine's usage in India April 12, and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14.

This was the India's third vaccine against Covid-19, with the country already administering Covishield - the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India - and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to its people.

(With ANI inputs)