'Willing to talk': Minister's midnight invitation to protesting wrestlers

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday invited India's top wrestlers who have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges, to discuss their concerns. This came just days after the grapplers met union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the same issue, but saw a no deal.

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” Anurag Thakur wrote on Twitter at midnight.

On Saturday late at night, the wrestlers met Amit Shah at his residence to talk about their demands - days after threatening to immerse their medals into Ganga in Haridwar. However, during an interview with NDTV on Tuesday, Bajrang Punia said that they are “not happy with the government's response” and asserted that the wrestlers will “not back down on assurances of action”. Punia also said that although the wrestlers were told by the government not to reveal about their meeting with Shah, they still leaked it to the media.

People associated with Brij Bhushan Singh questioned

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the Delhi Police recorded statements of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. According to officials, the police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP and will submit a report in court accordingly.

So far, the Delhi Police have registered 10 complaints and two FIRs against Singh.

Wrestlers resume duties

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia - who have been leading the protests since April 23 - resumed their duties in the Railways. As several reports said that they have resumed after “withdrawing from the ongoing protest”, the grapplers clarified that they will continue to fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet on Monday, the wrestlers in a tweet indirectly slammed the WFI chief and said, “If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it.”

"Those who told our medals to be worth ₹15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not blackmail us by threatening us with our jobs," Punia, Vinesh, and Malik tweeted in Hindi.