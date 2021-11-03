Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to rank of Group Captain
india news

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to rank of Group Captain

People familiar with the developments told news agency ANI that the officer was cleared for promotion to the rank of Group Captain by the IAF and Abhinandan Varthaman will be putting on his new rank shortly.
Abhinandan Varthaman will be putting on his new rank shortly.(PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Indian Air Force fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was promoted to the rank of Group Captain. Abhinandan Varthaman was involved in a dog fight with a Pakistani fighter plane. He was also awarded a Shaurya Chakra for taking down an F-16 combat aircraft during the engagement.

People familiar with the developments told news agency ANI that the officer was cleared for promotion to the rank of Group Captain by the IAF and Abhinandan Varthaman will be putting on his new rank shortly. The Group Captain designation is equivalent to a colonel in the Indian Army.

Abhinandan's MiG-21 fighter aircraft was shot down by enemy forces after he shot down the F-16 and landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where the Pakistan Army took him into custody. After extensive pressure was exerted by the India side along with international intervention, the Pakistan Army released him.

Abhinandan was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron and flew in to thwart an aerial attack launched by the Pakistanis on February 27, 2019.

RELATED STORIES

India launched an aerial strike on Pakistan's terrorist facility in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area run by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf pilot abhinandan varthaman
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pak refuses to let Srinagar-Sharjah flight use airspace; unfortunate, says Omar

Low vaccine coverage in these 45 districts prompted PM Modi's review meet

Covaxin gets WHO approval for emergency use listing

Judge arrested for sodomising boy in Rajasthan
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP