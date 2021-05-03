Winning hearts: Bhopal auto driver converts his vehicle into a 24x7 free ambulance

Not all superheroes wear capes, and one such brave man, Javed Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is winning the Internet and, of course our hearts with his compassionate move. The 34-year old has transformed his three-wheeler into a 24×7 ambulance service equipped with an oxygen cylinder, hand-sanitiser, PPE kit and oximeter.

Khan, who has been providing free-of-cost service to patients for over 20 days now wanted to help those in distress amid the second wave of Covid-19. “Ambulance 2-5km ka ₹5,000 maang rahe hai aaj kal. Humse dekha nahi jaa raha tha aise haal logo ka,” says Khan who sold his wife Kishwar Khan’s gold jewellery to be able to make arrangements for the conversion of the vehicle. “Biwi ne manna nahi kiya bechne se aur support kiya,” he says adding that his wife was with him in his decision after he showed her videos of patients being taken to hospital, crying and pleading for support.

He spends four to six hours a day getting the cylinder refilled, and for his safety the driver has put up a plastic barricade in the vehicle to maintain safe distance from the passenger. ”Main theek rahunga tabhi toh dusron ki help kar paonga,” he says.

Khan, who has three children – two daughters (12 and 10) and a son (9), has received immense love and appreciation from not only on the Internet but also from his family members for this awe-inspiring gesture. “Ghar pe sab bohot khush hai. Mummy papa hai nahi duniya mein toh bas baaki aise sab ki madat ho jaye,” he says.

He also reveals that he has been getting plenty of calls from all over the country for contributions as well. “Agar aisa support milta raha toh bohot lamba continue karunga ye service kyunki auto toh loan pe hi hai,” he adds.

He urges citizens to stay at home, and help people in these tough times. “Jo ghar ke bahar nahi nikal paa rahe madad karne, woh corona kaal ke heroes ko ghar beth ke hi support karien,” he concludes.