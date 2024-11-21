Winter session to start from Nov 25, Waqf on agenda

The Narendra Modi government will try to bring five new bills and pass ten pieces of legislation, including the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, in the upcoming winter session of Parliament that is expected to see a fresh confrontation between the Opposition and the government over violence in Manipur and the allegations against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. Parliament Hpuse in New Delhi. (ANI)

The winter session will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

The government has listed just five new bills including The Coastal Shipping Bill that seeks to promote coasting trade and encourage participation of Indian flag vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs. It will also bring The Indian Ports Bill, 2024 that aims to provide for measures to secure conservation of ports, as well as security and pollution control at the ports in line with India’s international obligations and statutory compliance.

But all eyes will be on the government’s plan to pass the controversial Waqf bill in the winter session. The government has listed the bill, which is currently being reviewed by the joint committee of Parliament for “consideration and passing” after the panel’s report is presented to the Lok Sabha”.

The Opposition member of the panel wants more time to study the bill and has written to the Lok Sabha speaker against the feverish pace of the panel led by BJP lawmaker Jagdambika Pal. The committee has held 27 meetings so far, which indicates that the panel is eager to submit its report to Parliament in the winter session.

The government can’t pass a bill which is under review by a panel unless the committee submits its report on the legislation. The Waqf committee is required to submit its report on or before November 29.

The three other new bills that have been listed for the session on Wednesday include The Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024 that seeks to establish a Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya. The government also wants to amend section 39(1)(a) of the Punjab Courts Act, 1918 in order to enhance the pecuniary appellate jurisdiction of the Delhi district courts from the existing ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The third new bill is The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 to “ensure compliance with India’s obligation under maritime treaties to which India is a party and ensure development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve national interest”, the notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

In all, ten pending bills have been listed in the agenda of the session. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 (to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923), The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024 and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill have also been listed for consideration and passing.

The railways and banking laws amendments have also been listed in the business for passage. Similarly, The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill and The Boilers Bill have been listed for passage.

While the government’s agenda is leaner than the last winter session (in the 2023 winter session, the government planned to bring 10 new bills), the stage is set for a major confrontation over the recent spate of violence on Manipur and the allegations against the Sebi chairperson.

On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sought President Droupadi Murmu’s immediate intervention in the Manipur crisis as he blamed the state and Union government’s “deliberate acts of omission and commission” for the “complete lawlessness, absence of rule of law, violations of human rights, compromise of national security and suppression of fundamental rights of citizens of our country.” The principal Opposition party has also sought the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah and the Manipur chief minister Biren Singh and demanded that PM Narendra Modi call an all-party meeting on Manipur.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a fresh podcast against Sebi chairperson Buch, questioning why the Union government is not looking into the allegations against her and expressing concern over the fate of retail investors in India’s capital market.

Gandhi questioned how Buch avoided appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (for a performance review of the stock market regulator) and how the BJP leaders are defending her. The Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera wondered about the implications for retail investors and the Sebi’s credibility.

The union government will convene the customary all-party meeting on Sunday, a day ahead of the winter session that is expected to witness fiery exchanges between the ruling side and the opposition on a host of issues, including a clutch of bills.

The meeting which will be presided over by union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be attended by floor leaders of all the political parties from both Houses of Parliament.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that on November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day to mark the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, a special event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.