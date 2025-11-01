Wishes pour in for Sanjay Raut over ‘serious health issues’; PM Modi, others send prayers

Raut, one of the most recognisable faces of the Uddhav Thackeray–led faction, said on Friday that he has been advised strict limits on public interaction while he undergoes treatment.
“You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this,” he wrote on X, adding that he hopes to regain good health by next year. “As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public.”
Jitendra Awhad, a former Maharashtra housing minister from the NCP, said Raut’s decision to step back due to ill health showed the seriousness of his condition.
“Shiv Sena leader Sanjayji Raut has also decided to take a break from social life for a few days due to his ill health.”
"Mr. Raut is a fighter leader. There is confidence that he will soon make a strong comeback. Wishing him excellent and robust health, and that his condition improves at the earliest..," he wrote on X.
AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Rajani Patil, noted that Raut’s health had “suddenly deteriorated.
“MP Sanjay Raut's health suddenly deteriorated. A bold personality who was not even afraid to go to jail. May his health recover as soon as possible and he return to social and political work—this is my sincere wish..”
Rais Shaikh, MLA from Bhiwandi (East), said he was praying for Raut’s swift recovery.
"Wishing Sanjay Raut Ji a speedy recovery. Praying for his good health and strength. May he return soon with renewed energy and continue his dedicated service to Maharashtra and the people," he wrote.