Wishes pour in for Sanjay Raut over ‘serious health issues’; PM Modi, others send prayers

Messages of concern and support flooded social media on Friday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that he is stepping away from public life due to a "serious health issue."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes for a speedy recovery to Raut.

Raut, one of the most recognisable faces of the Uddhav Thackeray–led faction, said on Friday that he has been advised strict limits on public interaction while he undergoes treatment.

“You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this,” he wrote on X, adding that he hopes to regain good health by next year. “As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public.”

Raut replied in Hindi, saying, “Respected Prime Minister Ji, thank you! My family is grateful to you! Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!”

Jitendra Awhad, a former Maharashtra housing minister from the NCP, said Raut’s decision to step back due to ill health showed the seriousness of his condition.

“Shiv Sena leader Sanjayji Raut has also decided to take a break from social life for a few days due to his ill health.”

"Mr. Raut is a fighter leader. There is confidence that he will soon make a strong comeback. Wishing him excellent and robust health, and that his condition improves at the earliest..," he wrote on X.

AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, Rajani Patil, noted that Raut’s health had “suddenly deteriorated.

“MP Sanjay Raut's health suddenly deteriorated. A bold personality who was not even afraid to go to jail. May his health recover as soon as possible and he return to social and political work—this is my sincere wish..”