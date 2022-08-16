Wishes pour in from global leaders on I-Day for India

As India celebrated the 75th year of independence on Monday, several global leaders congratulated Indians on achieving the feat and pledged to improve bilateral ties with India.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to wish his “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The French leader said, “Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congratulating the world’s largest democracy, tech billionaire Bill Gates congratulated India and showered praises on PM Modi for his leadership. Taking to the microblogging site, the Microsoft founder tweeted, “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India’s development. India’s progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey. #AmritMahotsav.”

Indian-American NASA astronaut Raja Chari shared photos of the Indian national flag from the International Space Station (ISS) to commemorate 75 years of independence. Along with the photos he wrote, “On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of India diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebrations.” A couple of days ago also he had also wished India and praised the long history of cooperation between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India also received congratulatory messages from neighbouring, including Nepal whose foreign affairs minister wished India on the occasion and extended his greetings to the minister of external affairs S Jaishankar. Bhutan and Sri Lanka also chimed in to wish India on this milestone.