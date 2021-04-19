With 11,403 new Covid-19 cases, Gujarat logs record one-day spike

Gujarat recorded 11,403 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the highest one-day count so far, while 117 patients died due to the infection, the most in a day, the state Health Department said.

This is for the first time that the number of fresh coronavirus has crossed the 11,000-mark in a day in Gujarat. The previous highest spike in a day was 10,340, recorded on April 18.

The number of cases in Gujarat has gone up to 4,15,972 with the addition of 11,403 new cases during the day, said a release by the Health Department.

Also, 117 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest so far, taking the death toll to 5,494, it said.

The previous highest single-day fatalities (110) were recorded on April 18.

Surat district recorded 30 deaths, followed by 23 in Ahmedabad, 11 in Vadodara, 10 in Rajkot, 7 in Jamnagar, 6 in Surendranagar, 3 each in Bharuch, Morbi, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, two each in Banaskantha, Chhotaudepur, Dang, Devbhumi Dwarka and Mehsana, and one each in Amreli, Anand, Arvalli, Botad, Junagadh, Panchmahal, Patan and Sabarkantha, the release said.

Ahmedabad city registered 4,207 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,879 in Surat city, 663 in Rajkot city, 484 in Surat district, 426 in Vadodara city, 418 in Mehsana, 279 in Jamnagar city, 195 Banaskantha, 189 in Vadodara district, 169 Bharuch and 145 in Patan, it said.

As many as 4,179 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 3,41,724 cases, the release said.

With a decline in recoveries as against new cases, Gujarat's Covid-19 recovery rate has gone down to 83.43 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 68,754, of which 341 patients are on ventilators, while 68,413 are stable, the release said.

As many as 89.59 lakh people in the state have been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines, while 14.79 lakh have received the second dose, said the release.

During the day, 72,341 persons received the first dose, while 69,895 eligible beneficiaries got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it said.

A total of 135 new cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities.

The release said 78 patients recovered from the infection during the day.

Out of total 5,085 persons found positive for coronavirus in the UT since the outbreak, four have died, 3,934 have recovered, while 1,147 patients are under treatment, said the release.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,15,972, new cases 11,403, deaths 5,494, discharged 3,41,724, active cases 68,754, people tested so far (figures not released).

