With 3,623 fresh cases, Maharashtra’s Covid tally reaches 6,497,877

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3,623 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the count to 6,497,877. The tally of active cases again increased to 50,400. However, there is no sign of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The state also saw 46 deaths, taking the toll to 138,142. Pune and Ahmednagar reported the highest toll with nine deaths each. Around 2,972 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The state has been reporting between 4,000 and 5,000 cases for the past 12 days, except four days when daily cases dropped to fewer than 4,000. On Saturday, it reported 3,075 cases, the lowest since February 9. In the past 12 days, it has reported 48,067 cases against the 69,344 cases reported in the corresponding period last month.

Amid the threat of a potential third wave, the state government is not considering re-imposing fresh curbs anywhere in the state as of now, as there is still no rise in daily figures. At the same time, it is also taking decisions on lifting restrictions in a gradual manner, according to the state authorities.

According to health experts, the impact of the festivals will be seen only after a period of two weeks and the third wave may hit the state by December or January. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the decision on reopening religious places will be taken only after Diwali.

“As the head of the state disaster management authority, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the decision on reopening religious places. Ganesh Chaturthi is going on and will be followed by Dussehra and Diwali. Even if the daily cases fall, the decision on religious places will be taken if the situation will be under control after Dussehra and Diwali,” Tope told reporters in Jalna on Sunday.