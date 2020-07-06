With 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, 61 deaths, Tamil Nadu retains 2nd worst-hit state tag

india

Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus curve continued to rise steeply on Monday with the state reporting 3,827 new Covid-19 positive cases and 61 deaths from the viral infection, the state health department said. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is now at a staggering 1,14,978.

With the 61 fresh fatalities, the southern state’s death toll has now mounted to 1,571.

There are at least 46,833 active cases in the state with capital city Chennai having a high concentration of coronavirus patients.

A day earlier, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had reported over 4,000 fresh cases for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 1,11,151. At least 60 people had succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

A ruling AIADMK lawmaker from Coimbatore had tested positive for the virus, pushing the number of legislators from the state to have contracted the infection to nine.

Patients who recovered from the infectious disease climbed to 62,778 with 2,186 people being discharged after treatment from various health care facilities in the last 24 hours.

Chennai, which has been recording the biggest surge among the 37 districts in the state, saw a dip in new infections over the weekend, reporting 1,713 cases on Sunday as against the earlier 1,842 on Saturday.

Besides Chennai, neighboring Chengalpattu reported 274 new cases, Kancheepuram 152, Tiruvallur 209, Tiruvannamalai 141, Vellore 179 and Villpuram 109 new cases.

Temple town Madurai also recorded a surge of 308 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

A record single-day jump of 24,248 Covid-19 cases took India’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday morning, while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day. India crossed Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of the total number of coronavirus patients.