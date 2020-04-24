e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 427% jump in search, Covid-19 blocked out other queries: Yahoo report

With 427% jump in search, Covid-19 blocked out other queries: Yahoo report

Before the lockdown, navigational searches for ‘WhatsApp web’ and ‘YouTube’ were the most searched tools for communication, after the lockdown searches for ‘Zoom’, ‘Skype’, ‘Google Hangouts’, ‘Microsoft Teams’ and ‘GoToMeeting’ took over.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Among the searches that people were looking for related to coronavirus, ‘lockdown in India’, ‘vaccine for coronavirus’, ‘social distancing’ and ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ were some of the top searches, the report reveals.
Among the searches that people were looking for related to coronavirus, ‘lockdown in India’, ‘vaccine for coronavirus’, ‘social distancing’ and ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ were some of the top searches, the report reveals.(GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCK PHOTO.)
         

A month into the lockdown, search queries for coronavirus-related matters saw a whopping jump of 427%, a report by search engine Yahoo revealed.

The ‘Search in the Lockdown’ report reveals that while search terms for news events such as ‘Delhi election results,’ ‘Delhi riots’ and ‘JNU violence’ were top trends, through the lockdown, novel Coronavirus-related searches such as ‘COVID-19 updates’, ‘symptoms of COVID-19’, ‘COVID-19 treatment’, ‘COVID-19 death toll’ and ‘Live COVID-19 tracker’ were what people were looking for online.

Among the searches that people were looking for related to coronavirus, ‘lockdown in India’, ‘vaccine for coronavirus’, ‘social distancing’ and ‘Hydroxychloroquine’ were some of the top searches, the report reveals.

While before the lockdown, navigational searches for ‘WhatsApp web’ and ‘YouTube’ were the most searched tools for communication, after the lockdown searches for ‘Zoom’, ‘Skype’, ‘Google Hangouts’, ‘Microsoft Teams’ and ‘GoToMeeting’ took over.

Ramayana overtook Big Boss, Drive, Tanhaji, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz as their top entertainment searches, soon after the government announced that the mythological series will be telecast during the lockdown on state-run Doordarshan TV. Several requests for more mythological programs to be brought back for people at home during the quarantine were registered. Pandemic movie Contagion also jumped to the top five in India.

Among female celebrities, Priyanka Chopra was dethroned by Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19. Chopra was followed by Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. Amitabh Bachchan took over as the most searched male celebrity after he urged his fans on social media to stay safe, taking over from Rajinikanth who was the most-searched male celebrity before lockdown. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were other names people looked for online.

tags
top news
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
In tests at Delhi’s biggest containment zones, a 6/11 score raises hope
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
Live: Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2514; death toll mounts to 53
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
4 crore Indians may be without mobile phones by May-end
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘Has been such an amazing journey’: Kohli talks about his future with RCB
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news