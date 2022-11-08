With 625 fresh Covid cases, India sees lowest daily tally in over 7 months

India's daily Covid tally reached a new low in nearly seven months with total news cases totaling 625 in a 24-hour span, according to a Union Health Ministry data update on Tuesday. The overall number of cases in India - ever since the pandemic stated stand at 4,46,62,141, with no new deaths reported. This is also a first in many months.

As of Monday, the overall death count stood at 5,30,509 with a fatality rate of 1.19%. There were 937 new cases reported on Monday, 312 more than those reported in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in India has dropped to 14,021 from 14,515 on Monday.

The number of active cases in Kerala also decreased over the previous day, falling by 69 from the previous day's total with 2,600 active cases by Tuesday. Of all the states and UTs, Kerala currently has the most active cases. Around 198 people have been discharged in a day which also increased compared to the previous day. Assam has the second-highest number of active cases, with 2552 total active cases remaining unchanged in the last 24 hours.

Meghalaya has the fewest active cases overall among the states, with only four cases as of Tuesday, unchanged from yesterday.