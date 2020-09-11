e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With 96,551 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.5 million mark

With 96,551 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.5 million mark

The country’s tally currently stands at 4,562,415. There are 943,480 active cases at present.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers register people for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida.
Health workers register people for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
         

India reported a record 96,551 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,209 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, taking the country’s tally past 4.5 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country reported 96,551 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday morning after logging 95,735 cases on Thursday.

With 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s death toll due to the viral disease currently stands at 76,271. The number of recovered and active cases are 3,542,664 and 943,480 respectively. This means that while the country’s recovery rate is a healthy 77.64%, the fatality rate is 1.67%.

Active cases, meanwhile, contribute 20.68% of the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases.

India is currently the world’s second worst-affected country after the United States and is ahead of Brazil. It is also the only country to have recorded more than 80,000 and, later, over 90,000 cases in a single day, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The country is currently in the fourth stage of ‘unlock,’ which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. The ‘unlock’ stage started from June 1, after four strict phases of nationwide lockdown from March 25-May 31.

tags
top news
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In