With a Somanth temple and Nehru reference, PM Modi slams Opposition's 'appeasement' politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday used the occasion of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to attack the Opposition over what he called “appeasement” politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, which marks 75 years of the inauguration of the restored temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Veraval, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat. (PTI)

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The Prime Minister invoked the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, referring to the alleged resistance faced during the tenure of Congress leader and then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi said the issue of national self-respect had often become a subject of political contestation in the country. “In our country, politics continues to be played even over matters concerning national self-respect. Somnath itself stands as the prime example of this,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Gir.

Modi's Somanth example

Referring to the rebuilding of the temple after Independence, Modi said it was among the first major tasks undertaken by the country and credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad for advancing the effort.

“Following our independence, one of the very first duties undertaken was the restoration of the Somnath Temple. That is why Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Rajendra Prasad devoted such immense effort to this cause,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Yet, we all know the extent of the opposition he had to face from Jawaharlal Nehru ji," taking a swipe at Nehru, the Prime Minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Yet, we all know the extent of the opposition he had to face from Jawaharlal Nehru ji," taking a swipe at Nehru, the Prime Minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further said that “such forces are still active” in contemporary times, reiterating the BJP’s longstanding allegations of appeasement politics against Opposition parties. Modi draws a parallel with Ayodhya temple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said that “such forces are still active” in contemporary times, reiterating the BJP’s longstanding allegations of appeasement politics against Opposition parties. Modi draws a parallel with Ayodhya temple {{/usCountry}}

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Drawing a parallel with the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said, “We have witnessed this even during occasions such as the construction of the Ram Temple. We have seen how even the construction of the Ram Temple faced opposition.”

“We must remain vigilant against such a mindset. We must move forward by taking development and heritage together,” he added.

“It was Sardar Sahab's willpower that, despite facing such fierce opposition, he remained unwavering in his resolve regarding Somnath. Consequently, the temple was rebuilt, and the nation washed away a stigma that had persisted for centuries,” the PM added.

PM further said, “There are countless examples across the world where foreign invaders destroyed sites intrinsically linked to a nation's identity. Yet, whenever the people of those nations had the opportunity, they united to reclaim their identity and restore their national prestige”.

PM releases commemorative stamp and coin

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As part of the celebrations, Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple and highlighted the temple’s spiritual and cultural significance.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district ahead of his participation in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations dedicated to Lord Shiva.

(With agency inputs)

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