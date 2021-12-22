With addition of extra day to its schedule, Tejas Express departs Ahmedabad for Mumbai

The Ahmedabad Junction-Mumbai Central Tejas Express on December 22 added Wednesday to the list of days that it is in service on, as it departed Gujarat's largest city for the country's financial capital at 6:41am, a minute behind its scheduled departure time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the addition of Wednesday to its schedule, the in-demand train will now be in service five days a week, with Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday being the four other days on which it is in operation.

“The frequency of Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Tejas Express also increased from 4 days in a week to 5 days in a week. This train will now also run on Wednesdays with effect from 22nd December, 2021, in addition to other days of service viz. Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday,” the Western Railway shared on Twitter, last Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to this, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, and to meet the travel demand, an additional AC Chair Car coach has also been installed in the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas, as announced by the Western Railway, also on December 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express returned to tracks on August 7, after its services were suspended on April 2, at the onset of and due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launched on January 19, 2020, the train is among several semi-high speed, fully AC Tejas category trains currently in operation. Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), it is India's second private train, after the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, which, too, is operated by the IRCTC.

Numbered 82902 from Ahmedabad, the train arrives at Mumbai Central at 1:10pm. In the reverse direction, train number 82901 leaves at 3:40pm on the same day and reaches destination at 9:55pm. From both sides, it makes halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}