With Covid-19 cases rising, Odisha puts curbs on Holi celebrations

With its Covid-19 cases touching three digit figures after a gap of 41 days, the Odisha government on Friday ordered that Holi celebrations would be restricted this year.

“Holi on March 28th and 29th and related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout the state. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads,” an order of the office of the Special Relief Commissioner said.

The SRC order said congregations for celebration of Dola Jatra and associated religious and cultural congregations will not be allowed in public places throughout the state. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. “Considering local conditions, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples and celebrations in temples and religious places,” the order said.

“Dola Melan, if any, may be allowed with appropriate number of participants as decided by the Collectors/Municipal Commissioners in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and norms,” the order added.

In a separate order, the general administration department advised all departments to hold meetings over virtual mode. “It is advised to ordinarily hold meetings over virtual mode until further orders. In case a physical meeting is necessitated, seating may be arranged so that appropriate physical distance amongst the participants is maintained,” an official order of the General Administration & Public Grievance Department said.

The order also made it mandatory for all employees inside office premises to wear masks and ensure social distancing of 2 meters between two persons. Spitting inside the office premises is strictly prohibited, it said.