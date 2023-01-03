With Ghaziabad's Loni, Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Yogi bastion UP

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumes today, heading towards Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh. After a nine-day winter break in the national capital, the Grand Old Party is in the last leg of its march which began from Kanyakumari in September. The Delhi Police has already issued a traffic advisory to the citizens travelling in the north, east and north-eastern parts of the city to use public transport as Rahul resumes his march from Hanuman temple near Red Fort and heads to Loni in Ghaziabad. Rahul will be joined by his sister and Congress UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state. The duo will travel through Baghpat where they will cover Mavi Kalan, Sisana and Saroorpur. The Yatra will also touch Kairana and several areas of Shamli before entering Haryana on January 5.

After entering Uttar Pradesh from the Loni border into Ghaziabad on Tuesday, Rahul and Priyanka would travel through Baghpat, touching Kairana along with several other places in Shamli. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' agitation between 2020 and 2021, will welcome the march in Baghpat when it enters the Mavikala village tomorrow. Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have extended support to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but chose to stay away from it. On Monday, Akhilesh thanked Rahul for inviting him to the yatra and wished it to be a success.

"India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation and bonhomie -- the positive elements, which unite India. Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture,” he said.“I extend my wishes to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and thank Shri Rahul Gandhi for inviting me”, Mayawati tweeted. During a presser, Rahul Gandhi said that there is a connection with both the UP leaders in the journey against hatred. ""Hatred and love are diametrically opposite...But many people want to spread love. I know Akhilesh ji and Mayawati ji don't want hatred", he had said.

