Traffic curbs as Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume

Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra from the Hanuman temple near Red Fort, around 10am on Tuesday towards Loni, Ghaziabad.

Traffic police urged citizens travelling in the north, east and northeastern parts of the city to use public transport and check the police’s social media handles for updates.

“Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pusta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishtir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the affected roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey. There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring the safety of pedestrians on roads,” said a traffic police officer.

With Gandhi set to cross riot-affected areas such as Maujpur, Seelampur, and Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi, police have made tight security arrangements. In February 2020, clashes between Hindus and Muslims in parts of northeast Delhi left at least 53 dead and over 400 injured.

On December 30, leaders of the Congress’ Delhi unit held meetings with Delhi Police to discuss the security measures along with senior officers of the Delhi Police, CRPF, and Intelligence Bureau (IB). The meeting was held against the backdrop of the party’s general secretary, KC Venugopal Rao writing to union home minister Amit Shah, about Gandhi’s security being compromised multiple times when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi via Badarpur on December 24.

A senior police officer said, “Security in the outer periphery, which is provided by Delhi Police, has been increased. Police and CRPF will ensure that no miscreant enters the inner cordon. Advanced security liaison meetings have already been held ahead of the march.”

Ghaziabad police also said there will be a sufficient deployment of personnel, adding that traffic diversions will be in place to ensure a smooth flow of people participating in the yatra.

As part of the arrangements, Ghaziabad police said that they will deploy about 1,500 personnel, while police personnel will also be posted at high-rise buildings to keep a check on troublemakers.

“We have also roped in drones for better surveillance of sensitive areas along the route of the yatra. The distance of the yatra in Ghaziabad will be about 18 kilometres,” said Iraj Raja, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad (rural).

Police said that vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, autos etc., will be barred from entering the main Loni Road from Delhi. These vehicles will take the route from Tulsi Niketan, Bhopra and proceed to their respective destinations. Heavy vehicles coming from Baghpat to Ghaziabad and Delhi will have to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). Likewise, all heavy vehicles proceeding to Baghpat will have to take the EPE from the Duhai intersection, police added.

“The diversions will be in place till 6pm or till the end of the yatra on Tuesday,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).