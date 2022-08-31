With Jharkhand MLAs in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel says BJP worried: 'If...'

After Maharashtra and Bihar, now the focus has turned to Jharkhand amid claims of poaching of MLAs. On Monday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was seen leading the legislators to the airport days after the Election Commission sent a report to governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the chief minister’s disqualification as a member of the legislative assembly.

Hectic parleys have been conducted by the chief minister ever since amid uncertainty. The state legislators are now in Chhatisgarh’s Raipur. Visuals showed Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state, reaching the resort where they were staying soon after their arrival on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, while speaking to reporters, the Congress leader took a jibe at the BJP. “Raj Bhavan is yet to open the Election Commission’s letter, which means something is being planned,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Claiming that the BJP was worried because the MLAs were in Raipur, Baghel further said: “If MLAs were let free in Jharkhand then they (BJP) would have got a chance to buy them and give them ₹20 crore.”

The allegations of attempts of horse-trading of MLAs have also emerged in Delhi amid an intense standoff between the AAP and the BJP. Earlier this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had made sharp comments against the rival party in the assembly as he said, “The Jharkhand government will fall in a few days.”

“The BJP’s Operation Lotus has failed in Delhi. They had kept ₹800 crore as part of the plan to topple the government in the national capital. The governments have collapsed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh earlier,” he said, lining such attempts to inflation.

(With inputs from ANI)

