With promise of job, 19-year-old woman lured by couple and gang-raped by 3 men in MP

Four men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman, who was lured on the pretext of being provided a job, in a forest in Dewas, Madhta Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A man and a woman were arrested for allegedly calling the victim to Dewas on the promise of a job, Kotwali police station in-charge MS Parmar said.

The victim, who hails from Khargone district, reached Dewas on Monday around 9:30 pm and called the accused woman who sent Manoj alias Sunny Gurjar to pick her up, Parmar said.

However, Gurjar drove the victim, on his motorcycle, to a deserted place outside the city where three men joined him, he added.

The four accused tied the victim to a tree and allegedly raped her. On seeing flashlights of a vehicle in the area, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim there.

The victim somehow managed to untie herself, sought help from passersby and reached the police station. She then filed a complaint against the accused, Parmar said

The police filed an FIR on Tuesday against the four men and the woman under relevant IPC sections.

Gurjar and Shruti alias Rashmi were subsequently arrested while a search was on for the other three accused.

A resident of Indore, Rashmir lives with Gurjar. However, her family registered a missing person complaint in Indore after she went missing a year ago.