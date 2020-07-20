e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / With record one-day jump of 2,278 cases, 36 deaths, Bengal Covid-19 tally over 42,000

With record one-day jump of 2,278 cases, 36 deaths, Bengal Covid-19 tally over 42,000

The total number of cases in Bengal stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Of them, 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died of the infection till now, according to state government’s daily health bulletin.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A Kolkata Police personnel speaks on the loudspeaker at Kankurgachi -- one of the new coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata, West Bengal.(Samir Jana /HT Photo )
         

West Bengal on Sunday registered 2,278 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths marking the highest single-day spike on both counts.

The total number of cases stood at 42,289 on Sunday. Of them, 24,883 people have been cured while 1,112 people have died of the infection till now, according to state government’s daily health bulletin.

On Saturday, the state government said in a statement that only 13% of the total number of active Covid-19 patients in West Bengal need to be hospitalized.

“That means only 1,912 patients out of the 14,709 patients need to be hospitalized. The rest 87% are asymptomatic and mild. There is no need to panic,” the statement said.

The statement also said that the daily Covid-19 testing rate in West Bengal is 144 per million population, which is above the WHO threshold of 140.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday also ruled out the possibility of clamping a total lockdown in Kolkata or across the state, asserting that the restrictions would be enforced strictly only in containment zones. He was reacting to a letter from the Union health ministry that expressed concern about rise in cases in the city and adjoining districts.

Coronavirus cases in Bengal rose exponentially in Bengal in July. On July 5, West Bengal registered 895 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths marking the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started. Till that day, 757 people had died and the number of active cases was 6,658.

It was first time the single-day spike crossed the 800-mark. Out of those 895 new cases, 244 cases were reported from Kolkata while the adjoining districts of North and South 24 Parganas registered 214 and 118 cases.

To contain the spread of the infection the state government has asked the civil aviation ministry to stop flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Also, lockdown restriction have been placed in new areas in the districts.

tags
top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In