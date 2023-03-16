With 131 cr in 2 years, Himanta Sarma crosses ex-CM's five-year cost in ads

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Mar 16, 2023 06:40 AM IST

State's Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) has so far placed advertisements on different media worth ₹130.59 crore in the last two financial year

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has spent 130.59 crore in advertisements during the last two years, while his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal government spent 125.6 crore in its entire five year tenure, a minister said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi in Assam Assembly, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said the present government of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a total of 132 crore for advertisements during 2021-22 and 2022-23 to his department.

The Information and Public Relations Department (DIPR) has so far placed advertisements on different media worth 130.59 crore in the last two financial year, he added.

Hazarika further said that the BJP government headed by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is currently a Union minister, released a total of 132.3 crore to the DIPR during the entire five-year period.

The total cost of all government published advertisements from 2016-17 to 2020-21 stood at 125.6 crore, he added.

The advertisements were placed in daily newspapers, magazines, TV channels, FM radio and other media, the minister informed the House.

In total, the BJP government has spent 256.19 crore in advertisements against allocation of 264.3 crore since it came to power for the first time in 2016, he added.

