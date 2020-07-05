e-paper
With surge in Covid-19 cases, Devendra Fadnavis urges govt to pay heed to Kalyan Dombivli

Fadnavis was on a visit to the Covid-19 hospitals to make a review of the overall situation. He visited the Holy Cross Covid-19 hospital in Kalyan (West).

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 15:11 IST
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 555 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 8,604 in the area.
The Maharashtra government should pay immediate attention to the spread of Covid-19 in Kalyan–Dombivli amid the rapidly increasing cases in the area, Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly said on Sunday.

Fadnavis was on a visit to the Covid-19 hospitals to make a review of the overall situation. He visited the Holy Cross Covid-19 hospital in Kalyan (West).

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 555 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive Covid-19 cases to 8,604. July has already seen a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients with 400-500 cases recorded every single day.

“In the coming days the Covid-19 cases in Kalyan Dombivli will be out of control. With less manpower, the civic body will not be able to look after the patients with the existing infrastructure. The state should check if extra manpower can be provided to the civic body,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking about the recent decision of the Maharashtra government on 27 villages he said, “The state should have considered establishing a civic body for the entire 27 villages, without dividing it. The state should plan well and then implement the decision on 27 villages or it will be a major disaster in future.”

In the wake of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) civic polls to be held later this year, last month the Maharashtra government had passed a notification to form a separate municipal body for the 18 villages while remaining nine village will remain with KDMC. The villagers of these nine village though are unhappy with the notification and have demanded to be separated from KDMC.

These 27 villages were added into KDMC before the previous civic polls held in 2015.

