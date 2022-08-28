‘Within 9 seconds…’: says man who will press button to demolish twin towers

As the Supertech's twin towers are set to be demolished on Sunday at 2:30 pm in Noida, not too far from Delhi, the man who will press the button to bring down the structures called it a “simple process”. Chetan Dutta (49) who hails from Hisar in Haryana will be pressing the button to for the controlled explosion of the the twin towers, which are taller than Qutub Minar. Sharing the details of the process, Dutta said that they will “generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds.”

Stating that it is like a “dream come true” for him, he further shared that he was approached by the Edifice Engineering to demolish the 100-meter tall twin towers.

Assuring that there would be no danger, Dutta added: “We will be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way." He further explained that the “blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past.”

“In the last 10 days, we have very carefully loaded the explosives. We are ready now. We have done plenty of preparations to carry out the operation. All minute details and problems have been taken care of,” he highlighted.

The Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida's Sector 93A will be demolished at 2:30 pm. Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the twin towers have been evacuated. The authorities have also issued traffic advisories ahead of the demolition.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the towers after it found that the structures had come up in Supertech's Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

(With inputs from PTI)

