'Without a spot of corruption': Babul Supriyo says he is sad but he was 'not asked to quit'

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday resigned from the council of ministers and took to Facebook to clarify that he has resigned from the post and so to frame it like he has been asked to resign might not be proper. The BJP minister of state for environment, forest and climate change was considered as BJP's strong leader in Bengal before the union lost in the state assembly election in Kolkata's Tollyganj Assembly seat against Aroop Biswas, who was the incumbent MLA of the constituency. Since then, the singer-turned-politician was found missing from the central leadership and was his political presence appeared confined only to criticise the TMC leadership in the state. Just a day before his resignation, however, Babul Supriyo was present at an event in which his ministry signed a joint communication with the ministry of tribal affairs.

"I am extremely happy that I go today without a spot of corruption on me, having served my constituency with all my might and having enjoyed their coincidence when Asansol voted me back as their MP once again, with triple the margin in 2019 again," he wrote in a long Facebook post.

"Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere. Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who care for me hence let me spell it out myself..Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers !! (As I had framed it earlier, “Asked to resign” may not be the right way to put it)" Babul wrote with many smileys.

"My bestest of wishes to my colleagues, whose names I can’t spell out but by now everyone is aware, will be sworn in as Hon’ble Ministers from Bengal. I am surely SAD for myself but very HAPPY for them. More power to all of them," he wrote.

From 2019's Jadavpur University incident to the recent controversy over his tweets 'Beti paraya dhan hoti hai', Babul Supriyo has remained the centre of several controversies. But what apparently put a quick full stop to his ministership is the poor show in the West Bengal assembly election which, as state BJP leaders have acknowledged, was not predicted. On the personal front, the former minister had suffered from Covid and also lost his mother in 2020.