Full list of new entrants: Scindia, Sonowal and Lekhi make it to the cabinet

- Full list of ministers: Scindia, Sonowal and Lekhi make it to the cabinet
Ahead of the Union cabinet reshuffle, news agency ANI has shared the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday. Among the new entrants Lok Sabha MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi, former Assam chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia have made it to the cabinet with 40 others.
Among other new faces are Delhi BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Narayan Rane, Tripura Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik, Maharashtra BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel.
Here is the list of new entrants:
1. Narayan Tatu Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
8. Kiren Raju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10. Hardeep Singh Puri
11. Mansukh Mandaviya
12. Bhupender Yadav
13. Parshottam Rupala
14. G. Kishan Reddy
15. Anurag Singh Thakur
16. Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20. Shobha Karandlaje
21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakashi Lekhi
24. Annpurna Devi
25. A. Narayanaswamy
26. Kaushal Kishore
27. Ajay Bhatt
28. BL Verma
29. Ajay Kumar
30. Chauhan Devusinh
31. Bhagwanth Khuba
32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33. Pratima Bhoumik
34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38. Bishweswar Tudu
39. Shantanu Thakur
40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41. John Barla
42. Dr. L. Murugan
43. Nisith Pramanik