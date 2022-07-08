Witness shares info on evidence collected from Lankesh’s house

As a part of the ongoing trial, the prosecution on Thursday presented three more witnesses in the activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case before a special Bengaluru court that resumed hearing on Monday. Since July 4, five witnesses including Lankesh’s sister Kavita who is also the complainant in the case, have been presented before the court.

On the fourth day of the trial, the three witnesses produced gave details about the evidence collected from the crime scene, particularly the bullet cartridges.

Special public prosecutor in the case PP Balan said that the case has been adjourned to Friday till when the witness examination will continue. “Today (Thursday), the first witness ((names have been withheld as per court’s directions) gave details of the cartridges recovered from the house. Two live bullets were found lodged inside the walls of the house. The details of the recoveries and other evidence collected were shared by the first witness,” he said.

The second witness produced on Thursday provided the details of the footage recovered from a CCTV camera near Lankesh’s house and the third witness provided details of other recoveries.

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, in front of her Rajarajeshwari Nagar home in Bengaluru. As many as 17 accused in the case, including murder accused Parashuram Waghmore and main conspirator Amol Kale were arrested during the probe.

The investigation into the Lankesh murder conspiracy also unearthed a link between the murders of rationalists MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dhabolkar.

The four bullets and cartridges recovered from Lankesh’s house matched the slugs and cartridges in Kalburgi’s murder. Forensic labs found that the bullets were fired from the same gun.

